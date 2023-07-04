Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $19.41 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,432,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,716,468. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.10.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

