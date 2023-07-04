Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $45.95 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $45,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $262.23. 958,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.87. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.