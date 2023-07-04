Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AES by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,620,000 after buying an additional 914,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,686,000 after buying an additional 314,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AES by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,877,000 after buying an additional 230,481 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AES by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,363,000 after acquiring an additional 381,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,431. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12.

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

