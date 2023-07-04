Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,074,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,986,000 after buying an additional 863,174 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.8 %

BMY traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,832,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

