Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.78 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 83,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.1% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 78,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.07. The stock had a trading volume of 462,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

