Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.