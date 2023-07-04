Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,281 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $448.63. The company had a trading volume of 382,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,815. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.39 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.92.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

