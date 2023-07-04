Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases New Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.7 %

RBC Bearings stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.06. The company had a trading volume of 53,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.29 and its 200-day moving average is $222.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.43. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $179.21 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $394.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.84 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.