Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after acquiring an additional 309,769 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,355. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $203.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.