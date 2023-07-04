Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 18,831 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,831 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,632,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,783. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $83.85. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.