Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 542 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% in the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,637,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.07. 1,698,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,143. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $348.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.29.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

