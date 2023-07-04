Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,648 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of United Rentals worth $26,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.7 %

URI traded up $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $448.63. 382,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,815. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.39 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.92.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.