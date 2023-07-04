Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $16,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after purchasing an additional 245,063 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after buying an additional 11,063,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,450 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,818. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.32. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 933,100 shares of company stock valued at $82,877,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

