Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.64. 2,197,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,805,300. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $82.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

