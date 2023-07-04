Whittier Trust Co. Sells 28,682 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,771 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 28,682 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $37,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.7 %

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

ABT stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,503. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.