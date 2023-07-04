WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $16.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.04.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
