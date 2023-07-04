WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $16.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in WidePoint by 94.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

