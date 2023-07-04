Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00), with a volume of 12165966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).
Wildcat Petroleum Trading Down 8.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £8.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.96.
About Wildcat Petroleum
Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
