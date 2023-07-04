Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $265.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.38.

Several research firms recently commented on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $233.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $188.99 and a 52 week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 64.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $995,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

