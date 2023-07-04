Wolfe Research Upgrades FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.82 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after purchasing an additional 169,577 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,425,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,525 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,302,000 after acquiring an additional 96,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,993,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.