World Mobile Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $631,607.79 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $48.75 million and $631,607.79 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00042573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00031566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014197 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token's total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,890,061 tokens.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

