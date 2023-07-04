WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0283 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.29 million and approximately $2.72 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006653 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012344 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02832874 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

