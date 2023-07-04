WPP (LON:WPP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,245 at Credit Suisse Group

WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,260 ($15.99) to GBX 1,245 ($15.80) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WPP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,170 ($14.85) to GBX 1,230 ($15.61) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.74) to GBX 1,260 ($15.99) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,145.88 ($14.54).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 838.40 ($10.64) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 878.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 918.49. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713 ($9.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,082 ($13.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,352.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.35), for a total value of £33,471.36 ($42,481.74). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

