WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP Company Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.