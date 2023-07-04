Wrapped Everscale Price Hits $0.0645 on Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and $64,878.00 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,089,348,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,088,628,639 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06471871 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34,664.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.