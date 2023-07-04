Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.50

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

LON WYN opened at GBX 441.76 ($5.61) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 452.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 499.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. Wynnstay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 416.55 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 641 ($8.14).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Featured Articles

