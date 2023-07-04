yearn.finance Price Reaches $6,936.19 on Top Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $6,936.19 or 0.22273363 BTC on exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $228.96 million and $34.76 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,009 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

