Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the May 31st total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of CTIB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. 4,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,841. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.96. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

