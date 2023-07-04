Zcash Price Reaches $33.45 on Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $546.19 million and approximately $23.71 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $33.45 or 0.00107775 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00048754 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00030599 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

