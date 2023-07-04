ZClassic Hits 1-Day Volume of $63.75 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $462,287.02 and $63.75 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00107158 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030346 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

