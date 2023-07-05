1,160 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Purchased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,459,000 after purchasing an additional 798,551 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,009,000 after purchasing an additional 606,859 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,907 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,965,000 after purchasing an additional 187,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.55.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

