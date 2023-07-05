15,972 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,026,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,117,000 after purchasing an additional 686,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

