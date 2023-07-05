180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Acquires 23,409 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 23,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,042.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,503.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Kevin Rendino bought 28 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Kevin Rendino bought 2,118 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $9,573.36.

TURN stock remained flat at $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,680. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

