180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Acquires 23,409 Shares

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNFree Report) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 23,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,042.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,503.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 21st, Kevin Rendino bought 28 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126.00.
  • On Thursday, June 15th, Kevin Rendino bought 2,118 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $9,573.36.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

TURN stock remained flat at $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,680. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.