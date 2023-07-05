180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Acquires 23,409 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 23,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,042.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,503.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Kevin Rendino bought 28 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126.00.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Kevin Rendino bought 2,118 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $9,573.36.
180 Degree Capital Price Performance
TURN stock remained flat at $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,680. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.34.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.
