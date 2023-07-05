19,230 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Stapp Wealth Management Pllc

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 0.6% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

SLV stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,798,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,561,498. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

