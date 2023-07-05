2,620 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $329.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.90 and a 1 year high of $331.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.