2,682,493 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,682,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,680,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.24% of Neogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Neogen by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,703. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Neogen

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

