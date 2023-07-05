2,705 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

