33,291 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Newmont by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,880. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,490. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of -65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

