3,425 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.04. 2,520,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,803. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

