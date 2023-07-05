39,600 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in ASE Technology by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.22.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.4672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

