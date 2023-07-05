3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lowered by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in 3M were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $99.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,683. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.22. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

