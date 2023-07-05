4,363 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,154,000 after acquiring an additional 828,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,450,000 after acquiring an additional 608,288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $274.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.85. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

