4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Up to $17.86

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $18.67. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 27,563 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDMT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $617.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director Jacob Chacko sold 5,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $100,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,747 shares of company stock worth $294,580 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 807,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,032,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,752,000 after buying an additional 50,520 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the period.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

