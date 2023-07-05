5,010 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Bought by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVES traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,353. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $265.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $46.47.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.