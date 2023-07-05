50,100 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BZH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 302,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 85.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 496,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 229,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 67.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. 87,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 16.37. The company has a market cap of $887.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $28.63.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

