50,100 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BZH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 302,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 85.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 496,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 229,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 67.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 207,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. 87,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 16.37. The company has a market cap of $887.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $28.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beazer Homes USA
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Amazon Is Having Its Best Run In Years, But Should You Chase It?
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.