510 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,121,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,980 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1284 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

