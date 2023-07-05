6,224 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

