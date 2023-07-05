68,900 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Permian Resources makes up 0.8% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 4.48. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

