9,365 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $220.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.24 and its 200-day moving average is $210.86. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.