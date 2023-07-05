Aave Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Aave token can currently be purchased for $74.87 or 0.00246274 BTC on major exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $206.86 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Aave

Aave’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,466,908 tokens. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.