Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANF. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

ANF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 733,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.93 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $230,317,000 after buying an additional 177,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,271,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,794,000 after buying an additional 120,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after buying an additional 44,221 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

